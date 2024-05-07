239-945-1555
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings (10)$13.95
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese
- Garlic Bread$3.00
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll
- Garlic Knots (2)$1.50
- French Fries$3.95
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries
- Cajun French Fries$4.95
A customer favorite! Our hearty serving of crispy fries are tossed in Cajun seasoning for a spicy kick of flavor!
- Mozzarella Stix (6)$8.00
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara
- Fried Mushrooms (8)$8.00
8 pieces
- Toasted Ravioli (6)$8.00
6 pieces
- Fried Calamari$12.95
- Mussels Appetizer$12.95
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.00
- Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)$11.95
5 pieces
- Bruschetta (5)$8.00
5 pieces
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.95
Cheese Pizza
10" GF Specialty Pizza
- 10" GF Paradise Deluxe$19.50
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 10" GF Veggie$18.25
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 10" GF Meat Lover$18.25
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 10" GF Sweet Meat Pizza$18.25
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 10" GF White Pizza$14.25
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 10" GF Chicken Delight$17.00
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 10" GF Garden Pizza$15.75
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 10" GF Hawaiian Pizza$15.75
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 10" GF Margherita Pizza$16.50
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" Paradise Deluxe$19.50
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 12" Veggie$18.25
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 12" Meat Lover$18.25
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 12" Sweet Meat Pizza$18.25
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 12" White Pizza$14.25
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Delight$17.00
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 12" Garden Pizza$15.75
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$15.75
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 12" Margherita Pizza$16.50
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil