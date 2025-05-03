239-945-1555
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
Main Menu
Starters
Chicken Wings (10)
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese$14.50
Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$3.00
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$4.00
Garlic Knots (6)$7.50
French Fries
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries$4.00
Provolone Wedges (5)
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara$10.00
Fried Calamari$14.00
Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.50
Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)
5 pieces$14.50
Margherita Bread$9.00
Meatballs & Ricotta (4)$11.00
Chicken Tenders (3)$13.00
Cheese Pizza
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Specialty Pizza
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$20.00
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$19.00
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
10" GF Cauliflower Crust White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.95
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$19.00
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$16.50
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Taco Pizza$18.00
12" Specialty Pizza
12" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$20.00
12" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$19.00
12" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
12" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
12" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.95
12" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$19.00
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$16.50
12" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
12" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$18.00
14" Specialty Pizza
14" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$23.00
14" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$22.00
14" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$22.00
14" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$22.00
14" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$17.00
14" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$21.00
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$19.00
14" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$20.00
14" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$20.70
16" Specialty Pizza
16" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$26.00
16" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$24.00
16" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$25.00
16" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$25.00
16" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$19.00
16" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$24.00
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$22.00
16" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$23.00
16" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$23.40
20" Specialty Pizza
20" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$30.00
20" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$29.00
20" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$29.00
20" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$29.00
20" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$22.00
20" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$27.00
20" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$25.00
20" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$27.00
20" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$27.90
16x16 Sicilian Specialty Pizza
16"x16"Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$32.00
16"x16"Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$30.00
16"x16"Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$30.00
16"x16"Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$30.00
16"x16"Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$28.00
16x16 Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$29.70
Calzone
Stromboli
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton$4.00
Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton$8.00
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, salami, provolone, giardiniera, ham, capicola$15.00
Chef's Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, capicola, ham, provolone, salami$14.00
Small Caesar Salad$4.00
Large Caesar Salad$8.00
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese$14.00
Broasted Chicken
Hot & Cold Subs
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Tossed in wing sauce with bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato$14.00
Cheese Steak
Custom made any way you like with steak, mozzarella & your choice of toppings$15.00
Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.00
Eggplant Parmesan Sub$13.00
Meatball Parmesan Sub$10.00
Spicy Italian Sub
Baked with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinaigrette dressing$14.50
Veal Parmesan Sub$16.00
Cold Italian Combo Sub$10.00
Pasta
Stuffed Shells$17.00
Baked Ziti$15.50
Lasagna$18.00
Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.50
Spaghetti with Sausage$16.50
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta with spiked tomato vodka cream sauce, Parmesan$17.00
Fettuccine Alfredo
A classic with cream and Parmesan$17.00
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$18.00
Small Spaghetti with Sauce$8.00
Small Spaghetti Plain$7.00
Large Spaghetti with Sauce$11.00
Large Spaghetti Plain$10.00
Entrees
Chicken Parm Dinner$20.00
Eggplant Parm Dinner$18.00
Chicken Marsala
Egg battered chicken, sautéed in a delicious Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms served over spaghetti$20.00
Chicken Valeria
Egg battered chicken, sautéed with lemon and fine herbs, topped with fresh tomatoes served over spaghetti$20.00
Veal Parm Dinner
What can I say? A classic topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella served over spaghetti$25.00
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Light cajun cream sauce with chicken served over penne$20.00
Fettuccine Paradise
Ground sausage, mushrooms, broccoli, and a tangy, light tomato cream sauce served over fettuccine$22.00
Spaghetti Diablo
Sauteed shrimp with caramelized onions in a spicy garlic, tomato basil sauce served over spaghetti$21.00
Desserts
BUNDLES (PickUp/Dlvry ONLY)
Two 16" 2-Topping Pizzas
Two 16" Large pizzas, each with your choice of 2 toppings, all for one low price!$38.00
Medium 1-Topping Pizza & Salad$22.00
Extra Large Family Bundle
20" Extra Large 1-Topping Pizza with 10 wings, an appetizer order of garlic knots & your choice of 2-liter soda all for one low price!$45.00
Drink Menu
Can Soda
SELTZERS
2-Liter Soda (Carry-Out/Delivery Only)
All Sides/Extras
Dinner Sides
4oz Dressings
4oz Pizza Topping
4oz Pepperoni$1.50
4oz Anchovies$1.50
4oz Bacon$1.50
4oz Banana Peppers$1.50
4oz Basil Fresh$1.50
4oz Black Olives$1.50
4oz Broccoli$1.50
4oz Feta$1.50
4oz Garlic Fresh$1.50
4oz Green Olive$1.50
4oz Green Pepper$1.50
4oz Ham$1.50
4oz Jalapeno$1.50
4oz Sliced Meatball$1.50
4oz Mushroom$1.50
4oz Onion$1.50
4oz Pineapple$1.50
4oz Red Onion$1.50
4oz Ricotta$1.50
4oz Mozzarella$1.50
4oz Spinach$1.50
4oz Tomato$1.50