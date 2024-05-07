Custom made any way you like with steak, mozzarella & your choice of toppings

Sub Add On American Cheese Banana Peppers Black Olive Green Olive Green Peppers Jalapeno Ketchup Lettuce Marinara on sub Mayo Mozzarella Mushroom Mustard Oil Onion Oregano Pepper Pickle Provolone Red Onion Roasted Red Peppers Salt Toasted Tomato Vinegar Sub Options Light Toasted Not Toasted Well Done Cheese Steak Extra Extra Meat + $4.00 Extra American Cheese + $0.75 Extra Provolone Cheese + $0.75 Extra Mozzarella + $0.75