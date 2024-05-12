239-945-1555
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings (10)
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese$13.95
- Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$3.00
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$4.00
- Garlic Knots (2)$1.50
- French Fries
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries$3.95
- Cajun French Fries
A customer favorite! Our hearty serving of crispy fries are tossed in Cajun seasoning for a spicy kick of flavor!$4.95
- Mozzarella Stix (6)
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms (8)
8 pieces$8.00
- Toasted Ravioli (6)
6 pieces$8.00
- Fried Calamari$12.95
- Mussels Appetizer$12.95
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.00
- Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)
5 pieces$11.95
- Bruschetta (5)
5 pieces$8.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.95
Cheese Pizza
10" GF Specialty Pizza
- 10" GF Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$19.50
- 10" GF Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$18.25
- 10" GF Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$18.25
- 10" GF Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$18.25
- 10" GF White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.25
- 10" GF Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$17.00
- 10" GF Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$15.75
- 10" GF Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$15.75
- 10" GF Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$16.50
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$19.50
- 12" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$18.25
- 12" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$18.25
- 12" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$18.25
- 12" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.25
- 12" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$17.00
- 12" Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$15.75
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$15.75
- 12" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$16.50
14" Specialty Pizza
- 14" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$22.50
- 14" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$21.25
- 14" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$21.50
- 14" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$21.50
- 14" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$16.00
- 14" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$19.00
- 14" Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$17.75
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$17.75
- 14" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$19.00
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$25.00
- 16" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$24.00
- 16" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$24.00
- 16" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$24.00
- 16" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$18.00
- 16" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$22.00
- 16" Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$20.50
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$20.50
- 16" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$21.50
20" Specialty Pizza
- 20" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$29.00
- 20" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$28.00
- 20" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$28.00
- 20" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$28.00
- 20" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$21.00
- 20" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$25.50
- 20" Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$24.00
- 20" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$24.00
- 20" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$25.50
16x16 Sicilian Specialty Pizza
- 16"x16"Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$31.00
- 16"x16"Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$30.00
- 16"x16"Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$30.00
- 16"x16"Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$30.00
- 16"x16"Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$26.50
- 16"x16"Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$26.50
Calzone
Stromboli
Salads
- Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton$4.00
- Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton$8.00
- Italian Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, onion, salami, provolone, pepperoni$14.25
- Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, salami, provolone, giardiniera, ham, capicola$14.50
- Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, turkey, ham, provolone, salami$14.25
- Small Caesar Salad$4.00
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
- Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese$13.50
- Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine, tomato, bacon, onion, mozzarella, olive, hand battered chicken fingers$16.50
Broasted Chicken
Baskets
Hot Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Tossed in wing sauce with bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato$11.25
- Cheese Steak
Custom made any way you like with steak, mozzarella & your choice of toppings$13.95
- Cheeseburger in Paradise
1/2 lb burger on a large kaiser bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and a side of french fries$14.95
- Chicken Club
Bacon, ranch, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato$11.25
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Mouth of the South
Baked with ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato$12.95
- Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion$11.25
- Shrimp Parmesan Sub$14.00
- Spicy Italian
Baked with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinaigrette dressing$12.95
- Steak Bomb
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperoni, marinara, cheese, steak$14.25
- Turkey Club
Baked with bacon, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato$11.25
- Veal Parmesan Sub$16.00
Cold Subs
Pasta
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
- Baked Ziti$14.95
- Lasagna$16.95
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.00
- Spaghetti with Sausage$16.00
- Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta with spiked tomato vodka cream sauce, Parmesan$16.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
A classic with cream and Parmesan$16.00
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$17.50
- Small Spaghetti with Sauce$7.95
- Small Spaghetti Plain$6.95
- Large Spaghetti with Sauce$10.95
- Small Spaghetti Plain$9.95
- Stuffed Shells Limited Time$18.00
Dinners
- Chicken Parm Dinner$19.50
- Eggplant Parm Dinner$17.95
- Mussels Marinara Dinner$18.00
- Shrimp Marinara Dinner$20.00
- Chicken Marsala
Dipped in Parmesan egg batter, sautéed in a delicious Marsala wine mushroom sauce served over spaghetti$19.50
- Chicken Valeria
Egg battered chicken, sautéed with lemon and fine herbs, topped with fresh tomatoes served over spaghetti$19.50
- Chicken Christy
Sauteed with ham and mushrooms in a sherry cream sauce with melted provolone served over spaghetti$19.50
- Eggplant Rollatini Dinner
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and seasonings with melted cheese served over spaghetti$18.50
- Veal Parm Dinner
What can I say? A classic topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella served over spaghetti$25.00
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
Light cajun cream sauce with chicken served over penne$18.00
- Fettuccine Paradise
Ground sausage, mushrooms, broccoli, and a tangy, light tomato cream sauce served over fettuccine$18.00
- Spaghetti Diablo
Sauteed shrimp with caramelized onions in a spicy garlic, tomato basil sauce served over spaghetti$19.25