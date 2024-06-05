239-945-1555
- Chicken Wings (10)
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese$13.95
- Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$3.00
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$4.00
- Garlic Knots (2)$1.50
- French Fries
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries$3.95
- Cajun French Fries
A customer favorite! Our hearty serving of crispy fries are tossed in Cajun seasoning for a spicy kick of flavor!$4.95
- Mozzarella Stix (6)
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms (8)
8 pieces$8.00
- Toasted Ravioli (6)
6 pieces$8.00
- Fried Calamari$12.95
- Mussels Appetizer$12.95
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.00