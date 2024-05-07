239-945-1555
2x points for loyalty members
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings (10)$13.95
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese
- Garlic Bread$3.00
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.00
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll
- Garlic Knots (2)$1.50
- French Fries$3.95
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries
- Cajun French Fries$4.95
A customer favorite! Our hearty serving of crispy fries are tossed in Cajun seasoning for a spicy kick of flavor!
- Mozzarella Stix (6)$8.00
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara
- Fried Mushrooms (8)$8.00
8 pieces
- Toasted Ravioli (6)$8.00
6 pieces
- Fried Calamari$12.95
- Mussels Appetizer$12.95
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.00
- Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)$11.95
5 pieces
- Bruschetta (5)$8.00
5 pieces
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.95
Cheese Pizza
10" GF Specialty Pizza
- 10" GF Paradise Deluxe$19.50
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 10" GF Veggie$18.25
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 10" GF Meat Lover$18.25
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 10" GF Sweet Meat Pizza$18.25
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 10" GF White Pizza$14.25
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 10" GF Chicken Delight$17.00
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 10" GF Garden Pizza$15.75
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 10" GF Hawaiian Pizza$15.75
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 10" GF Margherita Pizza$16.50
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" Paradise Deluxe$19.50
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 12" Veggie$18.25
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 12" Meat Lover$18.25
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 12" Sweet Meat Pizza$18.25
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 12" White Pizza$14.25
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Delight$17.00
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 12" Garden Pizza$15.75
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$15.75
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 12" Margherita Pizza$16.50
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
14" Specialty Pizza
- 14" Paradise Deluxe$22.50
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 14" Veggie$21.25
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 14" Meat Lover$21.50
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 14" Sweet Meat Pizza$21.50
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 14" White Pizza$16.00
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 14" Chicken Delight$19.00
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 14" Garden Pizza$17.75
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$17.75
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 14" Margherita Pizza$19.00
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" Paradise Deluxe$25.00
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 16" Veggie$24.00
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 16" Meat Lover$24.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 16" Sweet Meat Pizza$24.00
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 16" White Pizza$18.00
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 16" Chicken Delight$22.00
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 16" Garden Pizza$20.50
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$20.50
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 16" Margherita Pizza$21.50
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
20" Specialty Pizza
- 20" Paradise Deluxe$29.00
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 20" Veggie$28.00
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 20" Meat Lover$28.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 20" Sweet Meat Pizza$28.00
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 20" White Pizza$21.00
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella
- 20" Chicken Delight$25.50
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch
- 20" Garden Pizza$24.00
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 20" Hawaiian Pizza$24.00
Ham, pineapple, bacon
- 20" Margherita Pizza$25.50
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
16x16 Sicilian Specialty Pizza
- 16"x16"Paradise Deluxe$31.00
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- 16"x16"Veggie$30.00
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini
- 16"x16"Meat Lover$30.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 16"x16"Sweet Meat Pizza$30.00
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage
- 16"x16"Garden Pizza$26.50
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive
- 16"x16"Hawaiian Pizza$26.50
Ham, pineapple, bacon
Calzone
Stromboli
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$4.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton
- Large Garden Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton
- Italian Salad$14.25
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, onion, salami, provolone, pepperoni
- Antipasto Salad$14.50
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, salami, provolone, giardiniera, ham, capicola
- Chef Salad$14.25
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, turkey, ham, provolone, salami
- Small Caesar Salad$4.00
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
- Greek Salad$13.50
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese
- Chicken Tender Salad$16.50
Romaine, tomato, bacon, onion, mozzarella, olive, hand battered chicken fingers
Broasted Chicken
Baskets
Hot Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.25
Tossed in wing sauce with bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato
- Cheese Steak$13.95
Custom made any way you like with steak, mozzarella & your choice of toppings
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$14.95
1/2 lb burger on a large kaiser bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and a side of french fries
- Chicken Club$11.25
Bacon, ranch, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$11.00
- Mouth of the South$12.95
Baked with ham, salami, turkey, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion$11.25
- Shrimp Parmesan Sub$14.00
- Spicy Italian$12.95
Baked with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinaigrette dressing
- Steak Bomb$14.25
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, pepperoni, marinara, cheese, steak
- Turkey Club$11.25
Baked with bacon, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Veal Parmesan Sub$16.00
Cold Subs
Pasta
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
- Baked Ziti$14.95
- Lasagna$16.95
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.00
- Spaghetti with Sausage$16.00
- Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Penne pasta with spiked tomato vodka cream sauce, Parmesan
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
A classic with cream and Parmesan
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$17.50
- Small Spaghetti with Sauce$7.95
- Small Spaghetti Plain$6.95
- Large Spaghetti with Sauce$10.95
- Small Spaghetti Plain$9.95
- Stuffed Shells Limited Time$18.00
Dinners
- Chicken Parm Dinner$19.50
- Eggplant Parm Dinner$17.95
- Mussels Marinara Dinner$18.00
- Shrimp Marinara Dinner$20.00
- Chicken Marsala$19.50
Dipped in Parmesan egg batter, sautéed in a delicious Marsala wine mushroom sauce served over spaghetti
- Chicken Valeria$19.50
Egg battered chicken, sautéed with lemon and fine herbs, topped with fresh tomatoes served over spaghetti
- Chicken Christy$19.50
Sauteed with ham and mushrooms in a sherry cream sauce with melted provolone served over spaghetti
- Eggplant Rollatini Dinner$18.50
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and seasonings with melted cheese served over spaghetti
- Veal Parm Dinner$25.00
What can I say? A classic topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella served over spaghetti
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$18.00
Light cajun cream sauce with chicken served over penne
- Fettuccine Paradise$18.00
Ground sausage, mushrooms, broccoli, and a tangy, light tomato cream sauce served over fettuccine
- Spaghetti Diablo$19.25
Sauteed shrimp with caramelized onions in a spicy garlic, tomato basil sauce served over spaghetti
Desserts
BUNDLES (PickUp/Dlvry ONLY)
Drink Menu
Can Soda
Wine
2-Liter Soda (Carry-Out/Delivery Only)
6-Pack (Carry-Out/Delivery Only)
- 6 Pack Amberbock$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Budweiser$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Bud Lite$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Coors Lite$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Michelob Ultra$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Miller Lite$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Yuengling$13.25
Domestic
- 6 Pack Corona$16.25
Import
- 6 Pack Funky Buddha Hop Gun$16.25
Import
- 6 Pack Heineken$16.25
Import
- 6 Pack Stella$16.25
Import
- 6 Pack Modelo$16.25