239-945-1555
2x points for loyalty members
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings (10)
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese$13.95
- Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$3.00
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$4.00
- Garlic Knots (2)$1.50
- French Fries
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries$3.95
- Cajun French Fries
A customer favorite! Our hearty serving of crispy fries are tossed in Cajun seasoning for a spicy kick of flavor!$4.95
- Mozzarella Stix (6)
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms (8)
8 pieces$8.00
- Toasted Ravioli (6)
6 pieces$8.00
- Fried Calamari$12.95
- Mussels Appetizer$12.95
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.00
- Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)
5 pieces$11.95
- Bruschetta (5)
5 pieces$8.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.95
Cheese Pizza
10" GF Specialty Pizza
- 10" GF Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$19.50
- 10" GF Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$18.25
- 10" GF Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$18.25
- 10" GF Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$18.25
- 10" GF White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.25
- 10" GF Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$17.00
- 10" GF Garden Pizza
Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, black olive$15.75
- 10" GF Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$15.75
- 10" GF Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$16.50