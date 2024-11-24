239-945-1555
Paradise Pizza 842 Lafayette St
Starters
- Chicken Wings (10)
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese$14.50
- Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$3.00
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
Made with mozzarella cheese and fresh garlic & herbs on a toasted sub roll$4.00
- Garlic Knots (6)$7.50
- French Fries
A hearty serving of crispy, golden fries$4.00
- Provolone Wedges (5)
Six battered mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with a side of marinara$10.00
- Fried Calamari$14.00
- Eggplant Rolla Appetizer$13.50
- Buff Shrimp Appetizer (5)
5 pieces$14.50
- Margherita Bread$9.00
- Meatballs & Ricotta (4)$11.00
- Chicken Tenders (3)$13.00
Cheese Pizza
10" GF Cauliflower Crust Specialty Pizza
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$20.00
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$19.00
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.95
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$19.00
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$16.50
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
- 10" GF Cauliflower Crust Taco Pizza$20.00
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$20.00
- 12" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$19.00
- 12" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
- 12" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$19.00
- 12" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$14.95
- 12" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$19.00
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$16.50
- 12" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$17.00
- 12" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$20.00
14" Specialty Pizza
- 14" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$23.00
- 14" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$22.00
- 14" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$22.00
- 14" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$22.00
- 14" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$17.00
- 14" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$21.00
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$19.00
- 14" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$20.00
- 14" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$23.00
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$26.00
- 16" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$24.00
- 16" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$25.00
- 16" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$25.00
- 16" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$19.00
- 16" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$24.00
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$22.00
- 16" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$23.00
- 16" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$26.00
20" Specialty Pizza
- 20" Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$30.00
- 20" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$29.00
- 20" Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$29.00
- 20" Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$29.00
- 20" White Pizza
Ricotta base, provolone, mozzarella$22.00
- 20" Chicken Delight
Choice of BBQ chicken, buffalo chicken, or chicken and bacon and ranch$27.00
- 20" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$25.00
- 20" Margherita Pizza
Olive oil base, garlic, herbs, mozzarella, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil$27.00
- 20" Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$31.00
16x16 Sicilian Specialty Pizza
- 16"x16"Paradise Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, meatball, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive$32.00
- 16"x16"Veggie
Onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, broccoli, & zucchini$30.00
- 16"x16"Meat Lover
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$30.00
- 16"x16"Sweet Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, candied bacon, ham, meatball, Italian sausage$30.00
- 16"x16"Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon$28.00
- 16x16 Taco Pizza
Refried beans base, with sausage, taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato and Doritos. Served with sour cream and taco sauce.$33.00
Calzone
Stromboli
Salads
- Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton$4.00
- Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olive, cheese, onion, crouton$8.00
- Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, salami, provolone, giardiniera, ham, capicola$15.00
- Chef's Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black and green olive, capicola, ham, provolone, salami$14.00
- Small Caesar Salad$4.00
- Large Caesar Salad$8.00
- Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese$14.00
Broasted Chicken
Hot & Cold Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Tossed in wing sauce with bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato$14.00
- Cheese Steak
Custom made any way you like with steak, mozzarella & your choice of toppings$15.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$13.00
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$13.00
- Spicy Italian Sub
Baked with ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinaigrette dressing$14.50
- Veal Parmesan Sub$16.00
- Cold Italian Combo Sub$13.50
Pasta
- Stuffed Shells$17.00
- Baked Ziti$15.50
- Lasagna$18.00
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$16.50
- Spaghetti with Sausage$16.50
- Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta with spiked tomato vodka cream sauce, Parmesan$17.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
A classic with cream and Parmesan$17.00
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$18.00
- Small Spaghetti with Sauce$8.00
- Small Spaghetti Plain$7.00
- Large Spaghetti with Sauce$11.00
- Large Spaghetti Plain$10.00
Entrees
- Chicken Parm Dinner$20.00
- Eggplant Parm Dinner$18.00
- Chicken Marsala
Egg battered chicken, sautéed in a delicious Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms served over spaghetti$20.00
- Chicken Valeria
Egg battered chicken, sautéed with lemon and fine herbs, topped with fresh tomatoes served over spaghetti$20.00
- Veal Parm Dinner
What can I say? A classic topped with house marinara and melted mozzarella served over spaghetti$25.00
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
Light cajun cream sauce with chicken served over penne$20.00
- Fettuccine Paradise
Ground sausage, mushrooms, broccoli, and a tangy, light tomato cream sauce served over fettuccine$22.00
- Spaghetti Diablo
Sauteed shrimp with caramelized onions in a spicy garlic, tomato basil sauce served over spaghetti$21.00
Desserts
BUNDLES (PickUp/Dlvry ONLY)
- Two 16" 2-Topping Pizzas
Two 16" Large pizzas, each with your choice of 2 toppings, all for one low price!$38.00
- Medium 1-Topping Pizza & Salad$22.00
- Extra Large Family Bundle
20" Extra Large 1-Topping Pizza with 10 wings, an appetizer order of garlic knots & your choice of 2-liter soda all for one low price!$45.00
Drink Menu
Can Soda
SELTZERS
2-Liter Soda (Carry-Out/Delivery Only)
All Sides/Extras
Dinner Sides
4oz Dressings
4oz Pizza Topping
- 4oz Pepperoni$1.50
- 4oz Anchovies$1.50
- 4oz Bacon$1.50
- 4oz Banana Peppers$1.50
- 4oz Basil Fresh$1.50
- 4oz Black Olives$1.50
- 4oz Broccoli$1.50
- 4oz Feta$1.50
- 4oz Garlic Fresh$1.50
- 4oz Green Olive$1.50
- 4oz Green Pepper$1.50
- 4oz Ham$1.50
- 4oz Jalapeno$1.50
- 4oz Sliced Meatball$1.50
- 4oz Mushroom$1.50
- 4oz Onion$1.50
- 4oz Pineapple$1.50
- 4oz Red Onion$1.50
- 4oz Ricotta$1.50
- 4oz Mozzarella$1.50
- 4oz Spinach$1.50
- 4oz Tomato$1.50
4oz Sauces/Condiments
Side Specialty Sauce
Pizza Dough
Monthly Chef Specials
November Specials!
- Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp cooked to perfection in a white wine, lemon garlic sauce with herbs served over angel hair pasta$21.00
- Carbonara
Sweet peas, bacon and onions sauteed in a delicious homemade cream sauce served over spaghetti$20.00
- Homemade Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta in Chef’s blend of cheeses baked to perfection with Italian breadcrumbs and topped with herbs$16.00
